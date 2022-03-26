There are stories to tell about Lawrence County.
The Lawrence County Historical Society is out to make sure they can be told for generations to come.
Now as COVID-19 restrictions begin to wane, the society is ready to gear back up with events and programming for 2022 and 2023.
“The historical society began in 1938 under the current charter,” said society president Andrew Henley, who was elected this year and has been with the organization for 14 years.
“There were efforts previous to that in 1912 by the Lawrence County Bar Association. The mission has always been to document and preserve the county’s history. What we do and what we offer are the preservation of a lot of these artifacts so it tells a narrative of what our history has been here and connecting you to that.”
The society lists about 150 to 200 members and membership offers the ability to have free tours, genealogical services, being aware of what events we’re having and having the opportunity to meet with like-minded individuals.
BOUNCING BACK
FROM COVID
“During the time of COVID, it really set us back,” Henley said. “Most of the individuals that are our population that we serve are older. It’s a population that had the most preexisting conditions and more susceptible. We made a conscious decision to ensure the safety of our patrons by not opening. We had to think of different ways to problem. During 2021, we had four presentations that were done on our Facebook page and kept active on our social media with different stories about our community. Last month alone, we reached 11,000 people on our Facebook.”
Henley said one thing that is apparent is the society, like other non-profits, needs help.
“What we found out during this time is a non-profit is not going to survive by itself,” Henley said.
“You could say that previous to COVID, but we’re seeing partnerships with other non profits or other businesses or other communities is where we see us moving toward.”
Other than the online events, programming from the society has been relatively light. Instead, much of the work done by members have been behind the scenes.
“We looked at how we are processing our collections,” Henley said, adding much of a large immigration declaration of intention dataset has been indexed and digitized with the ability to be searchable by keyword.
“An individual can simply type in their last name and see if there is anyone with their last name with a declaration of intention for.”
The data lists about 7,000 people and is similar to the New Castle Public Library’s marriage license and obituary data.
The society also worked with the Lawrence County prothonotary’s office to receive a grant to further help digitize immigration papers between 1849 and 1905.
INSPIRING THE
NEXT GENERATION
While the natural purpose of a museum is to preserve the past, it can also look to the future.
That includes aiming to inspire the next wave of residents to go do the work and reach unthinkable heights — or showing that you can get there from here.
“What we see within this is by simply preserving this and telling the story of these narratives, we can inspire generations who come to our area that this has been done before,” Henley said.
“Know that it’s a big step for you, but others have already walked these footsteps before you.”
Most of that is seen in the society’s sports hall of fame wing, with exhibits on Wampum’s Dick and Ron Allen and Chuck Tanner.
The hall of fame will induct its newest classes in a May 1 event, with tickets still on sale.
The annual event had been postponed since 2020.
MOVING FORWARD
The society is looking toward a post-COVID world with more exhibits and programming.
“One of the main things is that we are not just New Castle,” Henley said.
“We do try to represent the entire county both in our board and our activities. We have realized in our past we may not have so we’ve made a conscious effort to do so.”
Another conscious effort has been to diversify not only its board, but its exhibits to show more than history through a white, male lens.
Other future projects include oral histories being compiled by Heather Armstrong about local businesses of the past as well as Vietnam War stories.
Lastly, Henley added the society is always looking for more volunteers.
