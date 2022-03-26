Donald Rozman was not involved in the Jan. 3, 2014, accident that killed his 11-year-old son, Kyle.
Nonetheless, the tragedy nearly claimed his life as well.
“I didn’t want to be here,” said Rozman, who walked away from his martial arts school as he grieved.
“The first two years after, I went through two induced comas, one from an accident and one from doing the wrong stuff.”
Two things, though, have given him renewed purpose.
One is his wife, Union Township optometrist Dr. Candice Macri, who he met online and married in 2017.
“We met five years ago and he was on a downward spiral then,” Macri said.
“He was kind of a little out of control as far as emotions. But I knew God put me in the path to find him. Even his parents and family and friends tell him that since we’ve met, he’s been doing so much better.”
The second — and chronologically, the first — was the anti-bullying organization Rozman started in Kyle’s memory at the urging of his pastor, the Rev. Chris Hezlep of Ridgewood Church in Allegheny County, where Rozman was living at the time.
Called K-Dogs Kidz Mission in honor of a nickname Kyle had picked up, the group began its work with fellow motorcycle enthusiasts like Rozman but now welcomes anyone with a heart for helping hurting youngsters.
“Basically, K-Dogs Kidz was an idea that kind of came through me and my pastor; a way to try to keep me staying here,” Rozman said.
“I still go through some hard times and I always will. We started it pretty much in the middle of that year (2014) because the pastor was worried that I wasn’t going to make it much longer, the way I was acting.”
The initiative not only helped Rozman rediscover meaning in his life, but it also struck a chord with the families of bullied and disabled children that it helped.
K-Dogs quickly outgrew its base in Rozman’s church, prompting him to reorganize it as a nonprofit that has expanded to five chapters, two in Allegheny County, and one each in Youngstown, Butler County and Lawrence County.
INSPIRED BY KYLE
Even before Kyle was born, Rozman had spoken before schools and other organizations about “anti-bullying, respect, and the whole martial arts thing.” When Kyle came along, Rozman taught him those values and skills as well, even taking his son to special events with him.
About a year before the accident, the two were participating in a charity motorcycle ride, when Kyle tapped his father on the shoulder.
“He said, ‘Dad, this is awesome,’” Rozman recalled.
“I said, ‘Yeah it is. There are a lot of bikes here,’ and he said, ‘No, not that. We block traffic, we go through red lights, we go through stop signs, we go over the speed limit — the police even wave to us. It’s like we break the law, but at the end, we help somebody who needs it.’
“Somehow, he thought of it as kind of a Robin Hood thing.’”
It was a moment Rozman has not forgotten, and one that helped steer him toward a mission of support for victims of bullying.
“He told me one time, ‘Dad, why don’t people just treat others the way they want to be treated?’”
Rozman said, “I told him not everybody does it that way, but the more we can help teach them, we can make that difference.
“So that was something we did together. and that tap on the shoulder, and him thinking Robin Hood — he would really like this.”
REACHING OUT
The K-Dogs mission has been curtailed somewhat during the pandemic, but it is picking up again.
“Basically what K-Dogs does is that people come to us if they know someone or have a child who is being bullied,” Macri said. “We gather our biker friends in our group — and everyone is certified, they have all their clearances — and just kind of gather with the child, giving them self-esteem, showing them that there are people who do love them, and not everyone is there to bully them.
“That really kind of helps them, knowing that they have other friends, even though they’re old biker guys or women. It’s nice helping them, and it’s nice helping the parents. They appreciate it also.”
While the group began as “a biker thing,” it also welcomes community members, and includes eye-catching cars as well — such as Rozman’s Bumblebee Camaro, which kids excitedly recognize from The Transformers movie franchise.
“I used to use martial arts to get the kids’ attention in school to talk about something else,” Rozman said. “Now we use bikes and fancy cars to get their attention.
“Every now and then, we’ll do a ride at the school or pick them up. There’ll be a couple of cars and seven or eight motorcycles picking up a kid from school, and the whole school is like, ‘Wow, what’s going on here?’ ”
K-Dogs gets permission from both the school and the parents to do such a pick-up, Macri said.
“When all of the buses are lined up, and most of the kids are on the buses, they come up, get the kid, put him on the bike, and you should see the kids watching out the windows. It gives them something to talk about at school the next day.”
K-Dogs also will reach out to children with disabilities.
“With disabilities, you would think that kids would be a little nicer, but that goes so much with bullying,” Rozman said, “especially because with a lot of them, you can’t tell.”
K-Dogs has participated in the Western Pennsylvania Ride for Kids, an awareness and fundraising event sponsored by the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
“We were there just to talk,” Rozman said. “These kids are hardly in school because they’re fighting to survive, and when they are in school, they’re getting picked on.”
LOOKING TO GROW
K-Dogs takes its message primarily to grade-school kids, “because once they get into high school, if you don’t get them before that, they don’t care what you say,” Rozman noted.
The group is looking for volunteers to help spread that message.
“That’s where we’re kind of struggling in New Castle, is getting new members,” Macri said.
“Our chapter in North Allegheny (County) is very large because that’s where he started it. They’re back into the schools, doing seminars with the kids and having a good time.
“That is something we’re definitely trying to do here, so we’re trying to grow members in New Castle.”
All are welcome.
“Too many people think, ‘I don’t have a motorcycle,’” Rozman said.
“We don’t need that. We just need people who want to care for the kids and want to give their time.”
(To learn more about K-Dogs Kidz Mission, visit www.kdogskidz.com or email kdogskidzmission@yahoo.com.)
