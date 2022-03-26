Company offers benefit of local touch, national presence

Medical Mobile Alerts is the only company in Lawrence County that concentrates exclusively in medical alert sales.
The company was founded in 2021 by Michael Angiolelli, and is headquartered on Highland Avenue in the George Johnson Mansion. Medical Mobile Alerts prides itself on catering to Western Pennsylvania while also maintaining a national presence in over 30 states.
One of the main benefits of working with Medical Mobile Alerts is that customers get the benefit of working with a small, local-owned business while also having confidence that the company is backed by the man power of national monitoring services with multiple locations.
Currently, Medical Mobile Alerts monitoring centers are located in Utah and Idaho and have an average response time of 9.4 seconds.
“At Medical Mobile Alerts you are not just a customer, you’re family,” Angiolelli said. “At Medical Mobile Alerts, you’re safety is everything to us.”
Angiolelli takes great pride in owning a local business dedicated to the community’s safety and well-being. Medical Mobile Alerts helps seniors stay active and maintain independence in their home.
The company sells units that can be used both in the home, as well as on the go including a medical alert smart watch that has GPS detection and cellular services.
The company’s vision for 2022 is to expand its reach and connect with other organizations such as real estate agents and overnight workers.
While Medical Mobile Alerts provides emergency dispatch services for medical emergencies, the company’s devices function as a 911 panic device. While medical emergency is the default option, users can request local police or fire services to be dispatched, as well as family or friends making the mobile products ideal for other industries such as real estate agents, overnight workers, and other industries where workers spend time alone.
For more information, visit www.medicalmobilealerts.com or call the company’s office at (724) 749-4500.
