Anthony “Skip” Ross believed the time was right to bring back Augustine’s pizzas.

As things turned out, though, it was the worst time to open a restaurant.

Ross had an idea that he wanted to create a place where he could offer Lawrence County’s favorite foods. Tops on his wish list was Augustine’s pizza, which hadn’t been available for take-out since a 2014 fire destroyed the family business on East Lutton Street. After months of discussions, the Augustine family decided to sell Ross all of its ingredients so that he could faithfully recreate the hot and fresh version of the product that they were making only in frozen form.

Ross bought a building — the former Alice’s Pizza in New Wilmington — and christened his restaurant “Chubby’s,” a tribute to his father, Domenick “Chubby” Ross.

The plan had come together, and he opened in August 2019.

“What was not calculated,” he said, “was COVID.”

The pandemic arrived seven months later, causing many small, well-established eateries to curtail their hours or even close.

“We bought the building, went ahead with Frank (Augustine), got everything ready to go, and the next thing you know, we open right in the middle of the pandemic,” Ross said. “But we really had no choice; we had to.

“We’d renovated the building, brought everything up to code and did some other things.”

Deliveries and the Augustine’s name on its pizzas helped keep Chubby’s afloat until COVID conditions eased. Now, business is looking up, and it’s not just because of the pizza. He credits his brother-in-law Ron Nicholson and cousin Vito Cialella — who are also his partners — with keeping the enterprise going.

“Ron (who is 67) is probably the mainstay throughout the day here,” he said. “He puts in a good 30 to 40 hours a week. He’s kept it going. He’s in there in the daytime, I’m there in the evenings and on the weekends. Vito is there on the weekends.”

The two, though, are doing more than just minding the store.

“Ron makes a Cajun ranch sauce that you can dip the Chubberonis (essentially, pepperoni rolls) in, or french fries, stuffed meatballs,” Ross said. “It’s very good. It’s been a winner, and people ask for it now.”

For his part, Cialella created a unique chili sauce for Chubby’s all-beef hot dogs.

“It took Vito two years to get it to what it’s like today,” Ross said. “It’s not easy. A lot of trial and error went into getting it to where it is today.”

Assisting Ross, Nicholson and Cialella are a crew of high school and college students for whom Chubby’s is their first-time employer.

“It’s interesting working with them because this generation is completely different,” Ross said. “And I learn from them. If there’s a computer issue, I’ve got 18-year-olds who can go in there and fix it in a snap.”

Ross also credits his former Neshannock High football coach Bob Bleggi, who passed away Oct. 21, with any success that he might have.

“When you think of Mr. Bleggi, you think of football coach, track coach, WPIAL official, teacher,” Ross said. “I think of him as a mentor. Mr. Bleggi was more than a coach; he would teach us about life, and he always kept us grounded.

“All the things that he taught me have come back and I’ve utilized during my lifetime. So he gets a lot of credit. God bless his family; God bless him.”

Ross also relies on his customers to help his business grow.

“We enjoy coming in and interacting with them,” he said. “We try not to bother them when they’re eating, but I always do come up and say, ‘What did you think?’ I tell them, ‘you have to be honest with me, because most importantly, we’re working for a good product.

“We’re old school,” he added. “We put our love, our caring and whatever we can into it, and we take it very seriously. If it’s not right, I will make it right.”

(Chubby’s is located at 123 High St., New Wilmington. Orders may be placed by calling (724) 946-8440 or online at https://chubbyspizzaria.com, where a menu also is available. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. It is closed Mondays.)

