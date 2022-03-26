Growing older can be very challenging, but there are places that help seniors as they navigate those life challenges.
If you are over 50 and you have not visited Challenges: Options in Aging, located at 2706 Mercer Road or the Challenges facility at 1405 Woodside Ave. in Ellwood City, you are in for a real treat and you are being challenged to try Challenges.
In describing what they offer, it would be easier to tell what they don’t offer in the way of fun, recreational, and educational things to do.
Challenges provides a warm and friendly atmosphere, large spacious facility, cleanliness, aesthetically appealing, a polite and courteous staff, who really seem to care that you are comfortable and well-taken care of, tasty and nutritious food, companionship with peers, safe and healthy exercises, (just what the doctor ordered), instructor-led classes, reasonably priced, or potentially-free, with transportation provided to and from daily. Who could ask for anything more?
If all of that doesn’t challenge you to visit the facility, how about these perks? Nickel bingo, beginner’s line dancing, card games, yoga, mah jongg, a coffee/tea club, chair Zumba, knitting and crocheting, a fitness room with state-of-the-art fitness equipment available to use daily, an indoor walking track available daily, billiards, a computer room, an indoor shuffleboard court, a reading room, a book exchange, a lounge, puzzles, and arts, crafts, and jewelry classes?
Amy Cervone has served as the administrator of the New Castle facility and Ellwood City for the past nine years.
“We are very proud of the array of services that we are able to provide to our seniors,” she said. “We’ve been around since 1974, yet it still amazes me when I find that some folks don’t know about us and all of the wonderful things that Challenges has to offer.”
When you come to Challenges, come hungry. Continental breakfast is served daily in New Castle from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., and on Thursdays, a full breakfast or breakfast sandwich is served, at the same time. The Ellwood City facility serves an occasional breakfast for special events.
Both sites serve a full lunch is served every day at 11:45 a.m. in a group setting. Don’t sit home all alone and eat lunch every day; all you have to do is make your reservation by 10 a.m. two working days in advance. The suggested donation for lunch is $3 age 60-plus or full price of $4 for those under the age of 60.
Challenges is operated by the Lawrence County Area Agency on Aging, under the auspices of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pittsburgh and has been serving Lawrence County seniors since 1974.
Their supportive services leave nothing unaddressed. If you need assistance with signing up for health insurance or have questions about your health insurance, Holly Wright, support services coordinator, or an assigned volunteer, is there to help you.
If you are in a nursing home, personal care home, or other long term care facility and you need an advocate to help you in a situation where your quality or care is an issue or your residential rights are possibly being violated and/or need to be investigated, the ombudsman program also under Ms. Wright and her staff can help you.
Maybe you just feel alone and are isolated and need someone to talk to, maybe you would like to be a part of a support group, Challenges is the place to find that, too.
Has getting around to the doctor’s office or other medical appointments been a challenge for you? Or do you want to just get out of the house and come enjoy lunch with others? If you are over 65, you can just call for a ride. You can get up to 36 trips a month. (Some might have to pay a nominal fee for this and for some, it will be provided free of charge.)
On the more serious side, maybe you are, or someone you know is being abused, or neglected, or exploited in some way. Please call Challenges and report it. You can even call collect, and a trained care manager will check into the allegations, investigate it and do what needs to be done to assist in the safety and well-being of that elderly person. They answer calls 24-hours a day, seven days a week and they provide “a quick response.”
“We are here to support the independence of adults over 50 who live in Lawrence County,” Cervone said, who began her career 23 years ago as a licensed speech pathologist, working in nursing homes. She later worked as a care management director for eight years and then as deputy administrator for Challenges for six years.
Michael Gordon serves as center services/community relations director. He said, “Challenges is a hidden gem in Lawrence County. It is a welcoming facility for our seniors in the community to engage in activities to promote their health and wellness.”
Challenges has a health and wellness program that includes not just the exercise activities, but also blood pressure and health screenings, a falls prevention screening, chronic disease self-management, diabetes self-management.
“We offer an evidenced-based health and wellness program, unlike many other facilities,” Ceryone said. “That means that our programs have proven strategies.” Claire O’Connor serves as health and wellness coordinator at both sites and supervises the Ellwood City Challenges staff.
The S.A.I.L. program is another awesome service that Challenges provides. It stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. Said O’Connor, “We offer that in both centers. We start with stretching exercises, then do cardio exercises, then do weight training, all for about 45 minutes. While we do these, we talk about different topics such as the importance of hydration, helpful tips for dealing with arthritis, etc. We give a little piece of knowledge, so that while they are exercising, they are also learning.”
The fitness room is equipped with air dyne bikes, a body weight scale, elliptical machines, strength training machines, treadmills and upper body machines.
How do you avail yourself of Challenges services? Just complete a one-page membership application and if you are able, you can pay the fee of $90-$100 for a basic membership or $120-$190 for an expanded membership that includes use of the fitness room with the state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
Don’t let the price turn you away, because Challenges offers scholarships and relatives, and friends can even purchase a gift membership.
Challenges can even become your polling place when you want to vote on election days. The offer a one-page form to fill out to assist with that. Challenges is wheel-chair accessible and the bus that brings you can accommodate with a wheelchair lift.
All you have to do is call (724) 658-3739 to reach Challenges in New Castle, or (724) 752-9435, to reach Challenges in Ellwood City.
