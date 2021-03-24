BY DAN IRWIN
NEW CASTLE NEWS
It was a deal forged three-quarters of a century ago.
Now, the Cathedral Foundation is making a renewed effort to hold up its end of the bargain.
New Castle’s Scottish Rite Cathedral — with its 2,850-seat auditorium, cavernous lodge spaces and expansive ballrooms — was built from 1924-26 by local Masons at a cost of $1.6 million. It would be the largest such structure between Chicago and New York City.
When the Great Depression hit, though, the Masons could no longer keep up the taxes on the facility and, according to lawrencecountymemoirs.com, the Cathedral was taken over by the county. Eventually, the county commissioners sold the building back to a group of Masons who had formed The Cathedral Foundation. The price tag, the website reports, was $25,000, plus a promise that the facility would be open to the general public.
In the post-World War II era, that vow has been fulfilled not only through the hosting of countless weddings, graduations and community dinners, but also with live stage shows featuring the likes of Benny Goodman, Chubby Checker, Johnny Cash, Reba McEntire, Jerry Seinfeld and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
This year, the foundation is looking to recommit to its obligation through a two-pronged initiative aimed at not only upgrading the building’s infrastructure, but also re-emphasizing the Cathedral’s importance and availability to the community.
Key to the effort will be a $5 million capital campaign the foundation plans to kick off this summer. It has hired fundraising consultants Carlton & Company to conduct community interviews and provide direction for the initiative.
In an executive summary of its initial research, Carlton reports that “While the Cathedral is one of the beautiful and impressive monuments in the region, awareness of its traditional place in the community has diminished in recent years.” The report recommends taking “renewed action to close the communications gap and bring the Cathedral’s story to the front of the line in community awareness …”
The board intends to do just that. And for foundation board member Dale Perelman, the message is clear.
“I think it is the salient building in New Castle,” said Perelman, who along with fellow board member Rob Cummings authored a 2018 book on the Cathedral’s history. “You could argue that the county courthouse would come in a close second. But I think the Cathedral is extremely important to the community.
“It’s not just a Masonic building. It’s a community building.”
Still, in terms of community importance, it’s hard not to start with the Masons and their affiliated groups, who rent the Cathedral from the foundation.
“They donate a good portion of their money to needs within the community,” foundation president James McKim said. “But they don’t advertise that. They don’t do it for the reason of publicity.”
One of the needs the Masons support is their own Children’s Dyslexia Center, also located inside the Cathedral. It serves families not only from Lawrence County, but also Mercer and Mahoning (Ohio) as well.
“We have more kids than we can teach,” Perelman said. “There is usually a waiting list of kids. If we can raise more money, we can help more kids.”
Joining the Masons as community benefactors under the Cathedral’s roof is the Lawrence Community Foundation, which is headquartered in what was once a coat room adjacent to the auditorium. The organization provides scholarships and grants to individuals and groups in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.
Then there are the community events that the Cathedral hosts, not only in its auditorium, but also in other public rooms throughout the facility.
One of the most popular of these is the lobby, a favorite spot for weddings, receptions and dinners.
“It can be used for anything because it’s a grand, large space,” McKim said.
“We need to have the lobby under zone control, and the lodge rooms, because to heat or cool them, you have to do the whole building,” McKim said. “That’s very expensive. That would make it more accessible to more people.”
That’s a goal, McKim said, the Masons had in mind since they hired architect R.G. Schmidt of Milwaukee to draw up the plans in 1923.
“When they built this building, they over-built it so it could serve this community, as well as the Masons,” McKim said.
“And it has. It serves the community, and we try to keep the cost down so that they can make better use of it, make it more accessible.”
Still, while the foundation is pleased to have local residents use the building for their own events, the board members also would like to get back to offering some more of their own.
“This building could help save the city, or revitalize the city,” McKim said. “COVID has shut down Broadway. We have a fellow working on programming here to help move forward. Right now, we can’t schedule anything. Nobody’s scheduling, but he’s looking into several possibilities.
“We want to redo that. We used to, then we became more of a rental facility than a production agent, but we want to do both.”
