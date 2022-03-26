In 1897, John McGonigle started a livery service in New Castle, Pennsylvania. He provided carriage and hearse services to the community to transport the sick and the deceased.
This was the beginning of the McGonigle family’s commitment to ambulance transportation in Western Pennsylvania. In 1964, J. Bradley McGonigle moved his family to Sharon and established what is now known as McGonigle Ambulance Service. He operated the ambulance company transporting patients to the hospital in a hearse equipped with red lights.
Since those early years, McGonigle Ambulance Service has become a familiar name to those in need of emergency medical services. With a name that has become recognized as a leader within the EMS industry, McGonigle Ambulance Service provides emergency and non-emergency medical transportation 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
McGonigle Ambulance continues to be a family owned and operated business serving both Lawrence and Mercer Counties. In order to meet the ever-growing demand for services, our company maintains a fleet of 12 fully equipped ambulances, 6 wheelchair vans, and 1 Advanced Life Support squad vehicle. In 2021, we provided ambulance and wheelchair van transportation to more than 26,000 patients. Each vehicle is staffed by the most qualified and professional emergency medical technicians and paramedics in the area.
The culture at McGonigle Ambulance is family, family, family. That is what you see and how you feel when you walk into our locations in New Castle and Hermitage. All Senior Management believe in an open-door policy, so meeting with the President, Vice President, Directors, or Managers to discuss ideas, issues or just to say hi, is easy to arrange. The individuals who gravitate to McGonigle Ambulance are passionate, genuine, professional, and caring. The company is diverse, and our hiring practices center around quality employees.
As McGonigle Ambulance Service has grown over the years, we still hold true to our founding principle — “Kindness is an essential part of the healing process.”
