Josh Cortez has two heroes — retired NFL great Tom Brady and a lesser known Dr. Alexander Whiting.
A Pittsburgh neurologist, Whiting recently performed a medical procedure on Cortez that has dramatically reduced the seizures he experienced for 30 years after suffering brain damage in a near-fatal car accident at age 5.
“I would say ‘he’s the best of the best,’” Cortez said. “He’s the only doctor who could do the surgery. When he mentioned science has come a long way and this was able to be done now, I was ready that day. I just had to convince my mom.”
Now, the Ellwood City man’s intolerable frequent seizures rarely occur; he’s had four since getting the procedure in 2021. The 37-year-old looks forward to getting a driver’s license and living a normal life.
Riding in the front-passenger seat of his aunt’s vehicle after attending Easter Sunday church services, Cortez suffered brain damage from the accident and was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.
“He wasn’t expected to live,” said his mother, Barb Rutter, also of Ellwood City
Also the son of Denny Cortez of Beaver County, he remained in a coma for a week. After two weeks, Cortez was transferred to a rehabilitation center; his injuries left him with short-term memory loss and seizures.
Growing up, Cortez took a lot of medication for the seizures. Most didn’t work.
The seizures sometimes ended with trips to the emergency room. One was so severe that he lost his two front teeth.
“It was just a constant turmoil,” Rutter said. “You didn’t know when or where he would have one.”
His episodes were so frequent that he couldn’t live independently, drive, or have a normal conversation without blacking out. As he grew older, the seizures became more severe.
“He had a corner with a computer and was tearing the whole place apart,” Rutter said about one seizure. “He broke the lamp and knocked shelves off. He would just go with his hands.”
“I hated having them,” Cortez added. “I asked ‘why can’t I be more like those people who can still do stuff.’”
Cortez struggled in school due to his memory loss, but tutors helped him graduate from Lincoln High School in 2004 — two years later than he should’ve finished school. Sports were out of the question, yet Cortez helped as an equipment manager for the football and baseball teams.
He never dreamed surgery could eliminate the seizures. That changed after Allegheny Health Network’s Neuroscience Institute came up with diagnostic and surgical technologies for epilepsy patients. Seizures that might have been incurable 5 or 10 years ago because the drug-resistant epilepsy and the surgery was considered too invasive can now be dramatically mitigated or even eliminated altogether, according to a press release from the institute.
One of the new diagnostic technologies available at AHN is robot-assisted stereo-electroencephalography, which uses tiny electrodes to map a patient’s brain and identify the source of the seizures. The robot helps Whiting to implant the electrodes more precisely and less invasively, meaning the holes in the skull are much smaller, and the risk of complications or infection is much less than it would have been a few years ago.
”Before we started the robot program, you couldn’t do this in a minimally invasive way,” Whiting said. “Now, we put these electrodes in with a robot and place them through little holes you can barely see.”
Today, Cortez donates his time to wash dishes at Nico Luciano’s Restaurant in Ellwood City and cares for his grandparents, Charles and Martha Allison, 89, and 87, respectively. As soon as he’s seizure-free for a year, Cortez plans to get his driver’s license.
His mother thinks about how her son’s life would’ve turned out if he had been in the car accident.
“I wonder what he would become because he’s so smart and outgoing,” Rutter said. “Josh is so well loved in this community. He can meet someone and strum up a conversation. He’s just got such fantastic wit with people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.