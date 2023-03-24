Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 315 is sponsoring a Vietnam veterans recognition day on Monday at the legion hall.
The event, from noon to 2 p.m. at the post at 1820 E. Washington St., will include lunch and will welcome all Vietnam veterans.
All veterans are welcome to attend.
Representatives of the Lawrence County Veterans Affairs office will be there to answer any questions from veterans.
