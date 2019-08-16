VIDEO: UPMC Jameson to begin robot-assisted surgeries

UPMC Jameson unveiled its new surgical robot in the main lobby Thursday.
Robotic surgery, or robot-assisted surgery, is performed at UPMC Jameson by a skilled surgeon using the da Vinci Surgical System to assist with complex surgeries.
“We are thrilled to enhance our already exceptional surgical services at UPMC Jameson with robotic surgery,” said Al Boland, vice president of operations for UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon. “This new capability positions us to continually expand and grow our strong surgical services program. This also creates new, exciting opportunities for professional development of our staff and will entice new surgeons to join us.”
According to UPMC’s web site the surgical system features a 3D image-processing system, interactive mechanical arms with joints that follow movements of the surgeon's hands, and a camera arm that allows the surgeon to see a high-definition, magnified view of the procedure. In some cases, the web site says, robotically assisted surgery allows surgeons to perform surgery on tumors that are otherwise inoperable.
UPMC Jameson now joins 10 other UPMC hospitals in the Pittsburgh region and throughout western Pennsylvania with surgical robot capabilities.
“Our highly trained surgeons and staff are embracing this new technology, and we look forward to expanding the types of procedures we perform using the robot,” Boland said.
Marianna Stoneburner, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon, cited the advantages of robot-assisted surgery for patients, saying it affords them faster recovery time and fewer side effects.
“Robotic surgeries have a variety of benefits, including less pain and blood loss resulting in a quicker recovery,” Stoneburner said. “Patients who undergo robotic surgery will have a shorter hospital stay and a faster return to their daily activities. The new system allows our surgeons to perform procedures involving complex dissection or reconstruction with small, minimally invasive incisions that reduce pain and scarring for patients.
“Additionally, the robot can operate on hard-to-reach areas that are difficult for human surgeons to reach.”
Boland explained that the surgeon makes small cuts and inserts tiny surgical instruments and a camera by sitting at a console with a 3-D screen to operate the instruments.
“The surgeon is in control at all times,” he said. “The da Vinci system helps perform sensitive operations where the surgeon works in a very small place while protecting the surrounding nerves.”
According to Amelia Hanna, a registered nurse and da Vinci coordinator, robot-assisted surgeries are scheduled for as early as next week, including a gallbladder removal.
"In time, we would like to add the urology service to do other specialized procedures such as a prostatectomy to remove the prostate," Hanna said.
