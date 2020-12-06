A blaze that ripped through a three-story house Sunday at 818 Franklin Ave. has left a woman and her two teenage sons homeless.
According to New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe, the family's three dogs perished in the blaze that broke out around 3:30 p.m. The family was not at home when the fire ignited.
Amy Warnick, who was standing by, said the house had been occupied by her friend, Jessica Basham Phillips, and Phillips' sons, ages 16 and 13. Phillips was not at the fire scene.
Flames were shooting from the first-floor windows when firefighters arrived, and the fire spread to the second floor.
"We blitzed it with a deluge gun and prevented it from spreading to the third floor," Kobbe said. The third floor had only heat damage but no fire damage, he said.
Firefighters used axes to break through the siding from the inside second-floor.
Teresa Shevitz, who lives across the street and down the block a couple of houses, stood on the porch with members of her family as she watched New Castle firefighters hose down the structure.
"We heard an explosion inside the house and came out and the house was fully involved," Shevitz said. She heard sirens and looked to see the house engulfed in smoke and flames.
Because of all of the structural damage, the house is a total loss, Kobbe said, adding that the family has no insurance.
The firefighters had left the scene but were called back to the house around 5:30 p.m. to put out some embers that had fallen and were burning on the outside of the house, he said.
Shevitz said the fire was all too reminiscent of an explosion that rocked Franklin Avenue 14 years ago on Nov. 27, flattening buildings, shattering windows and cracking the foundations of other houses.
The New Castle Police Department blocked off a section of East Washington Street while the fire department, called for a general alarm fire, battled the blaze. The fire hoses were run up the hill on Franklin Avenue from hydrants on East Washington Street.
Kobbe said the New Castle police fire investigator has been asked to determine the cause of the blaze, which appears to have been accidental.
Although the Red Cross services were available to the family, they chose to stay with family members Sunday night, he said.
