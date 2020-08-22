VIDEO | The best medicine: Separated by COVID after 66 years, couple reunited in hospital

Hospital team organizes couple's reunion It took a team to organize and execute Thursday's reunion between Henry and Bessie Rafacz, a couple married for 66 years but separated by conc…

Henry Rafacz has seen his wife, Bessie, just about every day for 66 years.

She still takes his breath away — especially after the two, ages 90 and 89, had been separated for over a week in ICU rooms at UPMC Jameson Hospital, each recovering from COVID-19.

On Thursday, hospital staff surprised Henry by taking him on a walk that, unbeknownst to him, would end in Bessie’s room.

“Oh, she looked so beautiful! I couldn’t believe my eyes!” Henry said by phone from his hospital bed Friday. “They just popped out of my head because she was lying there waiting for me.

“They really pulled one over on me. But I really appreciated it. I enjoyed it a whole lot.”

ICU clinician Sarah Miller, who organized the visit with the help of other staff members, was one of those who went into Henry’s room Thursday morning and told him that he needed some physical therapy, and that the staff was going to take him for a walk down the hallway.

“He agreed,” Miller said, “and we got him all garbed up and started walking down the hall. When we got to his wife’s room, we turned and went in there, and they were both shocked and completely blown away to see each other.”

Bessie was admitted to the hospital nine days ago, and Henry seven. They had celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary July 2, and Henry couldn’t recall the two ever being separated in all that time for as long as they had been by Thursday.

Story continues below video

“I don’t think so,” he said. “I used to go on hunting trips up north for a couple of days, but not like this, though.”

Miller said she could see a change in both husband and wife after their reunion, which she said lasted for a few hours.

“Bessie changed while he was there; she was much calmer while he was in the room,” she said. “Henry was extremely grateful. He thanked us over and over again. I felt that in the afternoon he was able to relax a little bit more. His mind was put at ease.”

Also touched by the event was Henry and Bessie's son, Jim, who was provided a video of the meeting by the hospital.

“How about all those nurses there, getting all that organized like that — what caring hearts!” he said, adding that he shared the video with his three siblings. “Boy, it’s a real precious sight.”

COVID-19 has latched onto the Rafacz family with a vengeance. Jim has recovered from it after testing positive for the disease earlier this month, about the same time that his wife — who is still recovering — was diagnosed. One of his daughters also tested positive, as did two of his sisters from out-of-town who were found to have COVID-19 after recent visits with their parents.

Jim visited his mother on the day after she was admitted to Jameson, but has not been able to see her or his dad since.

“It was more alarming that they came up positive than it was for myself,” he said. “My mom is 89, my dad is 90. It was very scary. What’s bad about it is, you can’t go see them. I was under quarantine and the uncomfortable feeling that there’s so much unknown.”

As of Friday, both Henry and Bessie were scheduled to be moved out of ICU and onto a regular floor of the hospital, Miller said. Battling a disease that has shown itself to be particularly dangerous to older adults, Henry knows he and his wife have defied the odds.

“The prognosis for me, because I’m 90 years old, I knew it wouldn’t look good,” he said. “But they perform miracles here when you’re at Jameson. Everybody has been so wonderful and helpful. I owe it all to them, I’m sure.”