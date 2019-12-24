These kids weren't even born when the tradition started.
For that matter, their teachers may not have been, either.
It was 1985 when now-retired Shenango High School Spanish teacher Kathy Smith came up with an idea for her Spanish IV students. The seniors would create pinatas for the district's second-grade students to smash, then collect the candy that fell out.
The practice is a Christmas tradition in Mexico.
The Shenango seniors also lead the youngsters in the singing of "Feliz Navidad."
Check out the video to see how it all went down this year.
