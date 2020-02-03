VIDEO: Parish offers free shoes, food and screenings

Name change for St. Vitus School approved This summer, a new chapter will begin in the life of St. Vitus School.

A Pittsburgh charity got its foot in the door Saturday morning in New Castle.

And a lot of other feet came with it.

Our Hearts to Your Soles was started nearly 15 years ago by Dr. Stephen Conti, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in foot and ankle problems. It’s an initiative that provides shoes, socks and medical care to financially challenged individuals and families.

Conti’s outreach has grown from a single 2006 event to between 25 and 40 sites around Pittsburgh at Thanksgiving, and has expanded into more than 30 states as well.

“We did our event in Pittsburgh and had quite a few extra shoes (which are donated by Red Wing),” Conti said. “So I came up here where I know Father Mac (Holy Spirit pastor Joseph McCaffrey) and Sister Annie (Bremmer), and we’re doing it today in New Castle for the first time.

“We start the day seeing the people who we think are the neediest because we have the greatest selection of shoewear, then as the day goes on, we’ll see.”

The event took place in the former CCD Center of St. Mary Church, where one classroom was jammed with people waiting to be called into the fitting room across the hall, while a line extended out the back door as far as the Human Services Center across the alley.

Meanwhile, in the adjacent the Parish Center, a health fair overseen by Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh director Dr. Michael Lamb -- an internal medicine specialist -- provided screenings for blood pressure, skin and mouth cancer, diabetes and children’s ear infections.

“It’s a first time in New Castle,” Lamb said. “We’re looking to check people and, if they have a condition that they’re not aware of, we can diagnose it early and get it taken care of.

“I just had to send a man with really high blood pressure to the emergency room. The good news is that he was here, and so is (UPMC) Jameson Hospital, so they’re going to have a fellow pick him up and drive him over.”

Jameson, according to director of staff and education Char Verdi, provided water, adhesive bandages, blood pressure cuffs and stethoscopes to the effort, was well as educational materials and contact information for local physicians.

More health fair assistance came from Holy Spirit Parish’s health care ministry.

“We have a lot of volunteer nurses and doctors who wish to give of themselves more,” McCaffrey said, “so they’re here today doing health screening.”

A free hot meal also was served up in the parish center, with McCaffrey expecting around 500 takers.

Though physical needs were at the forefront of Saturday’s event, spiritual ones were not neglected. Patrick Neve, director of Holy Spirit’s youth ministry, rounded up some friends from his alma mater, Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio, and brought them along to work with his own youth group in mingling with those who came out to the event.

“They’re here to do prayer ministry with the homeless, to sit with them, talk with them, get them to know them and pray with them if they have any needs,” Neve explained.

In all, more than 90 parish volunteers turned out to help with the outreach.

"It is a wonderful opportunity," McCaffrey said, "for us as a parish at Holy Spirit to serve our community, especially those who are in the most need.”

