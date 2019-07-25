Jazmyn Keller loved her softball team.
And her softball team loved her.
Her death on July 11 at the age of 12 left all of the Tri-County youth recreational softball league reeling, in fact.
Last night, Jazmyn, who played for the Neshannock 12U team, was remembered with the release of several dozen balloons in between county all-star softball games between the 12U and 10U teams at Shenango High.
The public address announcer recounted a life well-lived in 12 years.
"Jazmyn enjoyed many things, and one of those things that she enjoyed was softball," the announcer said.
"She lit up the dugout with her smile every single time she walked into the dugout. It didn't matter what her mood was or anybody else's mood for that matter, she was going to make sure you smiled before the day was over. Jazmyn cheered louder than any player on our team or the opposing team. She would play anywhere she was asked to play and play her hardest. She could cheer anyone up. When Jazmyn got ahold of a softball, the joke in the dugout was the girl could knock the leather off of that ball.
"Jazmyn was someone who found good in everyone and every situation. Jazmyn was a true team player."
The announcer recounted a story.
"One day she was with her dad and they had gone somewhere to eat. She saw a man eating by himself and she went over and she sat down beside him so he didn't eat by himself. How many of us have that kind of character?"
Some of the players on Jazmyn's softball team collected donations for her father, Andy. Jazmyn was killed by her mother in a murder-suicide that was followed by a house fire.
"It's just a tragic thing," said Jimmy Williamson, who coached one of the all-star teams last night. "We started out talking about getting stickers made and someone suggested a balloon release. She meant so much to everyone. It's the least we could do."
