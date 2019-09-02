Eric Stoner delivered a message for those who are addicted to drugs.

Don’t be a slave to ignorance as well.

Stoner, a self-proclaimed former addict, spoke Saturday night during the third annual Paint the Town Silver event at Riverwalk Park. Sponsored by Lawrence County Recovery Coalition and the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission, the event is part of International Overdose Awareness Day.

“It was a struggling process to get into help because I didn’t know where to start. I didn’t know who to call, I didn’t know where to go with it,” he said. “But what I did find, I found a treatment center. Had I known the availability of the programs that are out there today, the help that is available today, that is something that I wish I had known.

“And that’s why events like this are so important because they raise awareness for that. They raise awareness for the fact that there are people out there dying from a disease called addiction.”

Those people, he added, should know more than the fact that help is available. They should also know that it works.

Stoner entered a recovery program on June 12, 2017, and by his own admission, “I went to treatment with no intentions on staying there. But I sat down, I did the whole stay.”

“I am granted the ability to stand up here before you as a shining symbol that it is possible,” Stoner said, “that recovery is real, and that it is possible to take yourself out of the deepest, darkest place that you could ever find yourself and pull yourself up and start to live a real life.”

Stories like Stoner’s encourage event organizer Shawn Johnson to continue helping others on the road to recovery.

“It’s always an honor to be a part of something for the bigger picture and to bring the awareness to addiction and overdoses and to offer some resources to the community that people don’t necessarily know are available,” he said. “That’s what this event is all about.

“Getting to watch somebody come in early on, have almost like a deer-in-the-headlights type of look and not knowing the life that is available to them, and to see them put in the work and receive those blessings, is truly one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever been a part of.”

Multiple community resource organizations were on hand Saturday, offering information on the local help available in the battle against addiction. Others were there to express support and encouragement for those in recovery.

Among the latter was Godsquad, a group of girls from the Wilmington Area School District who not only celebrated recovery through energetic, impromptu dance, but who also made baked goods and inspirational bookmarks, both of which were free to everyone.

According to leader Lisa Jeckavitch, the group meets Tuesday mornings at her home for breakfast and devotions before the girls walk as a group to school.

“We do a lot of outreach in the community, just help out wherever we can and show Christ’s love,” Jeckavitch said. “We serve at Glory Grille, we serve at Feed My Sheep. They do projects for people we just find out about in the area that need help.”

Paint the Town Silver, though, is staged to do more than just celebrate and educate about recovery. It’s also a time to remember those who lost their lives to overdose.

Perhaps the youngest one there to know that tragic truth was 3-year-old Cadence Delpero, whose parents, her grandmother said, both died due to overdose.

‘We’re here because of her mom and dad, to support overdose awareness,” said Laurie Houck of Portersville, who is raising her granddaughter. “Right now, she knows her mom and dad died because they were sick, because of a disease. She can understand that. The older she gets, the more we’ll explain to her.”

Stoner noted that he, too, has had loved ones die because of overdose, but that he’s also had friends who survived because of the help available to them. And that, he said, should be the focus of any conversation about addiction.

“I don’t care if you want to call it a disease, if you want to call it a choice, or if you want to call it whatever it is, what we need to understand is that it’s a problem; a problem that is taking over this country,” he said. We don’t have to agree how it starts but what we can agree on is that there has to be a solution. There has to be something that changes.

“And what needs to change is the stigma that is attached to the fact that if you are a drug addict, you feel ashamed. We do not need people looking down on us as addicts. The only way you should be looking down on somebody is if you’re reaching down to help them up.”

