State regulations dictate that when a violent offender is to be released on parole that the respective county's district attorney be notified.
Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said at a press conference Thursday that the state parole board did not notify his office for his input about the release of Keith L. Burley Jr., who is accused of fatally stabbing an 8-year-old boy just three months after being released on parole from prison, where he was service a sentence for a previous homicide.
Burley, 43, is accused of stabbing 8-year-old Mark Mason on July 8 at a Union Township home, following a domestic dispute with Mason's mother. Mason was slain in the presence of his 7-year-old brother and two other teens who were in the house.
Burley had been paroled March 28 after serving the minimum of a 20-to-40-year sentence on a previous homicide conviction. He additionally had been convicted for stabbing a jail inmate in the neck during his incarceration but he did not receive any additional jail time for that offense.
Thursday's press conference, hosted by Lamancusa and state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, detailed what they see as inadequacies in the marriage between the state Department of Corrections and the state parole board, designed to reduce the populations in the state prison system and to save taxpayer money. Both officials agreed that the result of that relationship is that the parole board reviews itself and does not have an impartiality in how the state agency carries out its role.
Lamancusa said the district attorney's office was not given a chance to write a letter to the parole board about whether Burley should remain incarcerated before he was released. He indicated that Burley's initial incarceration was before he was elected as district attorney, and that he did not receive notice about Burley's release.
He added that often offenders are incarcerated years earlier under previous district attorneys who served before, and " there is a disconnect there."
Lamancusa said he filed a notice of aggravated circumstances Sept. 3 in the case, in order to seek the death penalty against Burley. And while only one aggravated circumstance is required under state statutes to seek the death penalty, Burley's case has three — he previously was convicted of murder, he committed a felony when someone died, and he killed a child younger than age 12, Lamancusa said.
Burley's formal arraignment is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 8 in the courtroom of Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto.
Bernstine said he intends to introduce a bill Tuesday called Markie's Law, designed to prevent Pennsylvania’s parole board from prematurely releasing an inmate after his minimum sentence if that inmate was convicted of a violent offense while in prison.
The measure will call for postponing a violent inmate’s parole for an additional 24 months after the inmate’s minimum release date for each conviction of a violent offense while incarcerated. Additionally, the legislation would postpone consideration of an inmate's parole for 12 additional months if the inmate should attempt to escape, smuggle contraband or retaliate or intimidate witnesses while incarcerated.
Bernstine explained that the intent of the measure is to help foster a safer environment in prison for the protection of the corrections officers and other regulation-abiding inmates, and it also would seek to keep the most dangerous inmates from a premature release.
Lamancusa, in analyzing a parole board report on the Burley case, commented that "as a result to rush to release prisoners and save money, we've adopted a mechanical model of parole evaluations, and these evaluations do not distinguish between a violent offender, a sex offender and everyone else.
"Clearly we have had far too many horrific outcomes. We've had six murders committed by five parolees within a two-month period of time" in Pennsylvania, Lamancusa said. He added that, "the belief that a murderer, a pedophile and a drug addict can all be rehabilitated the same way is not only naive, but it is irresponsible."
He pointed out that prior to the bill that Bernstine has crafted, there have been several legislative bills that address how a convict is to be treated after release, but none addresses how an offender is to be considered before release on parole.
Lamancusa said that after reading the internal review report by Department of Corrections Secretary John E. Wetzel, he concluded that "the report reads as a justification of present practices and a defense of the rationale for paroling these five murderers, and it offers up a few collateral recommendations for improvement."
The problem is that the evaluation of the corrections department and the parole board has been ordered by them and conducted by them, Lamancusa said. "They are investigating themselves, which every one knows cannot be effectively done.
"We need to accept the fact that the families of murdered loved ones deserve to have answers, not excuses," he said, adding, "We have an obligation and a responsibility to make sure that this never happens again. There needs to be an independent evaluation of the parole and pardon board and the DOC."
Bernstine credited Lamancusa for his role in helping to develop the bill that he calls "Markie's Law." He also recognized the Mason family, who provided insight to the measure.
"Nothing can take away the pain of your loss, but I do hope you find comfort in knowing that the legislation we are announcing today can reduce the chances that violent criminals will be held accountable," the legislator said.
He said he, too, read the parole board's internal review report and his opinion is that it lacks "depth and transparency."
"Since our parole system in Pennsylvania has failed our citizens in the commonwealth," Bernstine said, he challenged the legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf to "take immediate action."
