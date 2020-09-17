The concrete courtyard at the Lawrence County courthouse is in a state of upheaval.
Work is underway by a Mahoning Township contractor to remove the concrete, benches, railings and planters outside of the courthouse entrance to make the area safer and more visually appealing.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, who is spearheading the project, said it is strictly for safety reasons. The board of commissioners has not yet decided what will be done to improve that space, but two walkways, grassy or planted areas and handicapped accessibility will likely be part of those plans, she said.
The previous board of commissioners — Steve Craig, Bob Del Signore and Dan Vogler – had awarded a contract for $84,700 to G.P. Construction Inc. of Edinburg in July, 2018, to demolish the existing concrete structures. The contract was put on hold pending other contracts for construction.
The county advertised for bids three times for a reconfiguration design of the area. One bidding drew no results, another brought an offer of $100,000 and the third round of bidding had a price tag of nearly $500,000. The commissioners at the time, because of the expense, put the entire project on hold because the plans were too expensive.
Spielvogel said her concerns about the safety in that area were mounting since she took office in January, so the commissioners gave G.P. Construction, which already had been awarded the contract, the go-ahead to begin the concrete removal work.
"We acknowledged that the area needs fixed because there were areas where cement was crumbling and railings weren't as sturdy as they should be," Spielvogel said. "This was the second year after the bid was awarded to G.P. Construction, and we wanted to get that done," she said.
Both she and Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said that the plan is to put in basic walkways with wheelchair access to the courthouse.
If the project ends up being less than $21,000 — the minimum for the state's bidding requirement — the work won't have to be bid, Boyd said.
"We wanted to do something to get through the winter months," Spielvogel said, adding that the ground will be leveled off until they decide what to do.
"We're not spending a half a million dollars to put in the grandiose plans that were there before," she emphasized. "We just don't have the money to do it. It will be something to get us through the winter safely. We have an election coming up and we want people to get in and out safely."
The concrete demolition is being funded with a grant the county received from its insurance company through the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
The grant is to be used specifically for safe courthouse access and to minimize liability, Boyd pointed. He said the county is obligated to use the money, or it will go back to the agency to be re-appropriated to another county.
The demolition work started a couple of weeks ago, and has progressed slowly, mostly because the work is done in the evenings and on weekends, so as not to disrupt the work of the courthouse employees, Spielvogel said.
She envisions the eventual participation of local organizations such as the Master Gardeners, the Boy Scouts or veterans undertaking planting projects on the areas that are not sidewalks.
"We'd like to involve as many community organizations we can to beautify the place," she said. She also would like to see the areas of the existing bell and the flagpole and a veterans monument on the grounds be beautified and accented.
"It's one step at a time," she said, adding that she contacted the contracted company because "we couldn't keep G.P. Construction waiting another year. I felt it was really necessary to do something out there because of the safety issue. It was the consensus of all of us, but I spearheaded it."
