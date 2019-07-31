New Castle voters will decide what kind of government the city will have.
At a special meeting on Tuesday morning, city council unanimously adopted an ordinance to place on the Nov. 5 ballot a referendum to establish a government study commission.
Residents will vote not only on whether to create the commission, but also will elect the seven members who will serve on the panel if the study is approved. If the question is voted down, they will not serve.
The commission will study the advisability of adopting a Home Rule Charter for the city and possibly changing the form of government.
Councilman Tim Fulkerson said the meeting, attended by 21 spectators, was held to give council opportunity to move ahead on the Home Rule question.
The paperwork, he said, must be before the election board in a timely manner.
"If we don't get it on the ballot we could fall into default with the Act 47 team," he said. "That could mean the city will go into receivership and be taken over by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. None of us want that to happen."
Fulkerson said there has been much speculation about creating a new form of government.
"No one knows what form it will take," he said. He noted that next year there will be three —possibly four — new members of council. He urged concerned people to get involved with the study commission and educate themselves on available forms of government allowed under Home Rule.
The reason council is seeking Home Rule, he said, is to go to an earned income tax instead of relying on property tax.
Fulkerson said the city has opted to create a seven-member commission. As many as nine members are possible, according to the state, he said, adding,"I hope more than seven people apply."
"We need seven people to take this seriously, to study the different forms of government. We could end up with the same form we have. But under Home Rule charters, we will be allowed to go to earned income tax and not rely on real estate," Fulkerson said.
He also asked about signing nominating petitions of those interested in serving on the commission.
Councilman Paul Stefano, who is also chairman of the Lawrence County Democratic Party, said petition signers must be registered voters — of either political party since this is a nonpartisan election — and the signers must be New Castle residents.
He added that since there will be seven positions, every signer may sign up to seven petitions.
Stefano called on anyone who has interest in the future of the city to "step up now and be part of rewriting our charter."
"We urge people to come in with an open mind and not be locked into any specific plan," he said.
City solicitor Jason Medure said the city is encouraged to place the question on the November ballot but those elected to the commission will have a year to 18 months, until November 2020, to make recommendations.
Fulkerson said he agreed that the city must do something different when it comes to economic development.
"We have to get away from a lot of things from the past that are not working. We need a new birth," he said.
Councilman Tom Smith agreed the "the exit plan was lackluster" when it came to economic development.
"The city has only seen a 2 percent growth in the last few years and that is unacceptable," he said.
Whatever form the government takes, Smith said, "We need the ability to add revenue. Until we start growing the economy the right way, not through taxation, we are not going anywhere. You can't tax yourself into prosperity.
"This is the first step down a long road."
