YOUNGSTOWN — Keith L. Burley, accused of homicide in Monday night's stabbing death of 8-year-old Mark Edward Mason, waived his extradition and will be returning to Lawrence County today.

Burley, 43, appeared and spoke at the roughly three-minute hearing held before Judge John M. Durkin at the Mahoning County courthouse in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was represented by court-appointed defense attorney John McNally.

Burley, 43, of Edinburg, appeared two days after being apprehended by U.S. Marshals in downtown Youngstown following an overnight manhunt. He was being held in Mahoning County jail.

Burley is being charged with criminal homicide by Pennsylvania State Police, in addition to multiple counts of aggravated assault, kidnapping, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person and simple assault in connection to the fatal stabbing.

District Attorney Josh Lamancusa said he intends to seek the death penalty.