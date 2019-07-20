The Soyuz rocket lifted off from its launch pad half a world away at 12:28 p.m. Eastern Time.
It would be at least another five minutes, though, before the Morgan family in New Castle would be flying high.
The Expedition 60 mission to the International Space Station left the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan with a crew complement of European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov. and Drew Morgan, a NASA astronaut who calls the New Castle home.
Drew’s parents, brothers and a grandmother were among those who saw the launch in person. However, back in his parents’ Neshannock Township home, Drew’s sisters-in-law hosted a launch watch party for other family members and friends, along with special Doug Wheelock, a retired astronaut who has been mentoring Morgan and who provided explanation to his family members about what they were seeing on TV.
The moment that they all were waiting for arrived shortly after midday. And yet, as the main engines fired and the rocket slowly cleared the launch tower, there were no shouts of celebration or relief. Only silence.
It wasn’t until the spacecraft deployed its solar panels and a mission official pronounced it a “textbook launch” that Anne and Sara Morgan, their six children and other family and friends dared speak again.
“It was dead silent because I knew, even with liftoff, I was just clenched, my body was tight,” Sara Morgan said. “I was just, ‘Is it going to be OK? Is it going to be OK?’ And each time they said ‘normal’ or ‘nominal’ — those OK words — a piece of me went ‘OK, OK.’
“Then at the end, when she said, ‘It was a textbook launch,’ I was like, Yay!!! I had expected to be cheering (at launch) but I was more tense.”
Anne Morgan admitted to feeling more emotional than she had expected to be.
“I sort of expected the same thing, that there would be an uproar or something, but I had kids grabbing onto my hands, and everyone was tense,” she said.
From the other side of the planet, Morgan’s father, Rick Morgan, a retired Army dentist, said the reaction from his family at the launch site was much as the same as he’d been told it was back home.
“There was a lot of anxiety, probably,” Morgan said by phone of what he was told had transpired in New Castle. “It was pretty much like that with our group, too. The families were huddled together, holding hands, arms around each other, and just taking it all in, and in one sense, holding their breath as well.”
Having viewed the launch from just a kilometer away, Morgan and the others present didn’t have access to the TV coverage and commentary that calmed the nerves of his family in western Pennsylvania.
“We were just out there in the open, and we didn’t know what was going on. We could only go by what we were seeing," he said. "We had astronaut escorts with us, and they were assuring us that ‘Yes, everything looks good,’ but we really didn’t have the official word until later, when it was reported back that it was a textbook launch, and we could breathe a sigh of relief.”
Fortunately for the Morgans back in New Castle, they had access to the same type of first-person expert insight. Wheelock, who now works at NASA’S Glen Research Center in Cleveland, had gotten to know Andrew Morgan’s family while working with the freshman astronaut, and readily accepted an invitation to join the launch watch party. As the coverage unfolded on screen — and the Morgan nieces and nephews shouted happily when they happened to spot their grandmother or a cousin in the crowd — Wheelock would offer explanations as to what exactly the astronauts were doing as they prepared for launch.
Wheelock, a retired colonel, accumulated more than 178 days in space during his time as an astronaut, including serving as flight engineer for Expedition 24 and commander for Expedition 25. During the latter mission, he conducted three unplanned space walks to replace a faulty ammonia pump module on the space station.
“It was really helpful to have him here explaining, ‘OK. this is what Drew feels in his seat, this is what he is going through,” Sara Morgan said.
“And then as each of those boosters broke off (after launch),” Anne Morgan said, “it was nice to have him interpreting that.”
Wheelock admitted, though, that even with his multiple launches and countless hours logged in space, he, too, wasn’t entirely at ease. During launch and the moments immediately after, he stood with hands in front of his chest, fingers interlocked, and eyes locked on the TV screen.
“I was praying,” Wheelock said, “because you know, it’s still rocket science. There’s all sorts of things that could go wrong. My heart is singing for them right now … I’m grateful whenever we get a smooth launch, and this one was super smooth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.