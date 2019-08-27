The family of a 19-year-old woman who died after being struck July 30 by a tractor-trailer in West Pittsburg is suing the truck driver and the company they say are responsible.
Alissa M. Jones of 241 Center Ave., West Pittsburg, died from her injuries two days later, on July 2.
The lawsuit was filed Friday in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas against Robert L. Hodge and several firms related to the company for which he was working at the time of the accident.
The accident is being investigated by New Castle police, but no charges against Hodge or anyone else have been filed. Police chief Bobby Salem said Friday that the city police are still waiting to receive a detailed report from the state police reconstruction team, which is assisting in the investigation.
"We have to wait on completion of the accident report before we go forward with everything," Salem said. "Sometimes it does take several months for them to complete the reports."
The lawsuit, filed on the Jones family's behalf by the Dallas W. Hartman law firm, also names Ag Central Inc., also known as Hodge Farms; HAMCO Inc., HAMCO New Wilmington, Better Equipment Inc., Kalmbach Feeds Inc., Kalmbach Feeds of Pennsylvania and Kalmbach Trucking as defendants in the case.
According to the complaint, the lawsuit was filed by Jones' sister, April Jones, and their father, Norman Jones.
Hodge, a resident of New Galilee, was driving the tractor-trailer of Ag Central for AG Central, HAMCO and Kalmbach to commercial transport products related to the agriculture industry the night of the accident, the paperwork states.
Attempts to contact Hodge and his attorney, Jeff Ramaley of Pittsburgh, were unsuccessful.
The accident occurred as April Jones and her two children were returning home to West Pittsburg from a visit to West Virginia. April was driving her father's Toyota Camry and had legally parked the car in a parking lane in front of their house at 241 Center Ave., according to the paperwork. Alissa stayed outside while the others went into the home. The lawsuit contends that Hodge was driving a tractor-trailer south on that road at that time, and that it struck Alissa Jones and the father's parked car, totaling the vehicle.
Alissa's father and sister both were witnesses to the collision and ran to help Alissa, the paperwork states.
The lawsuit alleges that Hodge did not stop after he hit the Jones woman and the car, and that he fled the scene and did not check on the victim, nor did he render aid or call the police or emergency responders.
The lawsuit also says that Hodge drove the rig to 215 Gilmore Road in North Beaver Township, which is the principle place of business for Ag Central, HAMCO and Better Equipment, and stored it behind the silos on the back of the property between and behind other large vehicles and machines.
The complaint also contends that the trucking company, Kalmbach, continued to use the truck for deliveries on July 3.
The lawsuit contends that Alissa died "because of the defendants' negligent, careless and reckless conduct."
The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial, and looks to recover damages for her parents, Norman and Phyllis Whitlock Jones, as beneficiaries.
Among its claims are negligence, vicarious liability, negligent hiring, retention, training and supervision by the companies involved, and negligent infliction of emotional distress on the family.
"This lawsuit arises out of the tragic death of Alissa Jones," attorney Dallas M. Hartman commented Friday. "By all intents and purposes, she was a wonderful human being. Her dad lives in West Pittsburg and her mom lives in West Virginia."
He added that the complaint filed in court speaks for itself, "but it's nothing short of reckless conduct that took the life of Alissa far too early."
"A lot of rules are supposed to be followed in interstate commerce by federal motor carriers and those who sell and broker deals, and the ball was dropped across the board here in safety violations," Hartman said. "There was a lot of irresponsible conduct."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.