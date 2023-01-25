The Veterans and Agent Orange Project will provide a drive-through stuffed cabbage dinner for military and veterans Saturday at the New Castle Fire Department on Margaret Street.
The dinners will be given out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are free to all active duty military and veterans. Recipients must show proof of military service at pickup and the food will be available until it runs out.
Each person will receive two cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, ham, bread and cookies for dessert.
The dinner is being organized by Hugh Coryea, Carlo DiNardo and Maria Laurenza, who said she made more than 300 stuffed cabbage for the event, to help the veterans.
“We have enough for about 150 meals,” Coryea said.
Because Saturday also is Coryea’s birthday, he is asking people to each donate a dozen cookies to give out to the veterans with their meals.
“We’ve got a lot of giving people in New Castle, especially the veterans,” he said.
He noted that Jefferson Poultry donated the potatoes for the event, and Laurenza contributed the cabbage and the meat.
He credited the New Castle Fire Department and its chief, Mike Kobbe, also a member of the Agent Orange Project, for allowing the group to use the fire department for the drive-through dinner distribution.
“We’re going to try to do something every couple of months for our veterans,” Coryea said.
