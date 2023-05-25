More than 40 volunteers who included high school students and military groups decorated the graves of 1,500 military veterans in Oak Park Cemetery in observance of Memorial Day.
The Lawrence County Agent Orange Veterans Project spearheaded the effort, which also involved about 20 of New Castle Area High School’s National Honor Society students and members of the Lawrence County Marine Corps League.
The flags were placed May 20, at Oak Park in Neshannock, which also marked national Armed Forces Day.
“About 70 percent of the flags went into the veterans section of graves,” said Hugh Coryea, who leads the local Agent Orange effort. His group last year put up a sign designating the veterans section and installed a new flagpole there.
Coryea said that during this year’s effort, he felt fortunate to have been able to decorate the grave of his grandfather, Chester Hoover, an Army veteran who died in 1991.
He did not not know until last year that he was buried in Oak Park.
“I knew it was near a tree in the veterans section, and I just started going through that area of the cemetery until I found it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.