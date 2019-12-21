A vacant Neshannock Township home burned early Saturday.
Firefighters responded about 4 a.m. to a report of flames at 311 Holly Lane. The fire reportedly began in the attached garage and spread to the home that, according to a sign in the yard, is for sale.
Firefighters from Neshannock Township were assisted by their counterparts from Hickory and Mahoning Townships. McGonigle Ambulance and the Neshannock and Pulaski township police departments were on the scene as well.
