New Castle police responded to the back of the Walgreens store on Wilmington Road Monday morning where a 40-year-old North Hill woman was found dead.
A worker affiliated with a Pymatuning area lawn care company, who asked not to be identified, appeared to be shaken as he described how he was mowing the grass around 8:30 a.m. Monday when he spotted a person lying next to some stacks of boxes and other items for disposal near the store's dumpster. He said the person was dressed all in black and her face was bloody. He said he did not go over to the body or touch it, thinking maybe the woman was only sleeping there.
The man went inside the store and notified employees, who determined the woman was deceased and called the police, he said.
The dumpster area was roped off as a crime scene and multiple officers were on scene. The Lawrence County Coroner "R.J." Johnson arrived around 9:10 a.m. and pronounced her dead of an apparent suicide.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem reported that the woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He said the police found a revolver at the scene that was registered to her.
