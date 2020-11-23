Pennsylvania American Water is providing potable water tankers for Lawrence County residents under a boil water advisory.
A Sunday water main break has residents in New Castle, Union Township, Shenango Township, Hickory Township, Neshannock Township and Mahoning Township being advised to bring any water to be used for drinking or cooking to a rolling boil for 1 minute.
Pennsylvania American Water has transitioned from the bottled water it was initially providing to residents to stationing three tankers around the affected area. Potable water tankers are available in the Lawrence Village Plaza parking lot located at 2650 Ellwood Road, the Neshannock Municipal Building at 3131 Mercer Road and the parking lot of the former Sears store at 2500 W. State St. in Union Township.
Operating hours for these locations are 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Customers should take their own containers to fill and follow all CDC guidelines for hand hygiene and social distancing.
In the meantime, the company says, water coming into homes and businesses is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses. Residents will be notified when the boil order has been lifted. Landlords who have water service in their name should inform tenants so they are aware of this impact to their water service.
Pennsylvania American Water crews were making emergency repairs on a water main along Wilmington Road in the City of New Castle. Repairs are expected to be completed by Monday evening, but residents in the six communities are under a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory until further notice.
For more information on the advisory and a map of the affected area, log on to our website at: www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com, and select alerts, or contact Pennsylvania American Water at (800) 565.7292.
