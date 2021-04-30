The drivers of two vehicles were killed following a collision Friday on Route 108 in Scott Township.
The deceased are 38-year-old Jessica L. Allen of Mercer and 45-year-old Timothy S. Croup of New Castle.
The two were the only occupants of the vehicles involved. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Samuel Teolis.
The crash occurred around 6 a.m., just east of Grange Hall Road. Police reported that Allen, who was driving a Kia Soul, was westbound and Croup's car was eastbound when Allen's car crossed partly into the eastbound lane and crashed into the front end of Croup's Jeep Cherokee, police reported.
The Kia slid upon impact across the road, and Croup's car spun counter-clockwise and hit a gas meter before stopping in a yard at 3106 Harlansburg Road.
Police said neither driver was wearing a seatbelt and that airbags had deployed in both cars.
Members of the Hickory, Scott and Slippery Rock township volunteer fire departments extricated the drivers from their vehicles.
County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson reported that toxicology tests are being performed, and that both driver's died from blunt force trauma.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed part of the road from Route 388 eastward to prevent traffic from entering the accident area.
The state police accident reconstruction team is investigating further details of how the collision occurred.
