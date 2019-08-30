A "credible safety threat" in the Neshannock Township School District has been addressed.
Dr. Terence P. Meehan, superintendent, said a student made a comment at the end of the school day on Thursday.
"These days we take everything seriously," Meehan said. "The threat was aggressively handled. The student was removed. We notified police. We followed established procedures. We believe that everything has been addressed and all has been handled."
Inn an effort to maintain transparency, Meehan said, he posted the bare essentials on the district's website "to ease the minds of parents."
The statement said: "(The) Neshannock Township School District was subject to a credible safety threat yesterday evening. The individual responsible for the threat has been detained. Increased security will be present on campus to ensure the continued safety of our students and staff. Counselors will be on hand for any students wishing to discuss the matter."
"We're not allowed to say much, but I want parents to know that the students are safe and they were in no danger coming to school (on Friday)," Meehan said. "If I believed there was a problem, I would have canceled school.
"But there was no violence, no weapon involved. I don't minimize what happened but I'm also sure that the student will regret making the comment for the rest of his life."
Classes began in the Neshannock Township school district on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.