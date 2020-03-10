One person has been taken into custody after a Shenango Area School District school van was struck by a bullet this morning.
According to the school district, a southbound van carrying seven elementary-age students at 8:43 a.m. on Ellwood Road was shot at, damaging two side windows. The district said the incident happened across from Mr. B's restaurant, near the Route 422 interchange.
All of the students are safe and unharmed, according to the district.
On its Facebook page, the Shenango Township Police Department said that it "has an actor in custody for the shooting that involved the Shenango School District vehicle ￼this morning. The investigation is ongoing and updates will follow. We would like to thank the public for their cooperation."
Earlier, police had asked that residents who live in the area of the shooting near Ellwood Road and the Route 422 bypass stay indoors while the incident was being investigated. That request was lifted around 11:30 a.m., with police saying that they are continuing the investigation but that there was no threat to public safety.
As a precaution, both the high school and the elementary school were placed on lockdown while police investigated the incident.
