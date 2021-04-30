The drivers of two vehicles were killed following a head-on collision Friday on Route 108 in Scott Township.
The two were the only occupants of the two vehicles, according to a state police report. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police are withholding information about one of the drivers, a 38-year-old woman, pending notification of family members. The other driver has been identified as 45-year-old Timothy S. Croup of New Castle.
The crash occurred around 6 a.m. in the 3000 block of the highway, just east of Grange Hall Road. Police reported that the driver of a Kia Soul was westbound and Croup's car was eastbound. The Kia crossed partly into the eastbound lane and struck the front end of Croup's Jeep Cherokee.
The Kia slid across the road, and Croup's car spun counter-clockwise and hit a gas meter before stopping in a yard at 3106 Harlansburg Road.
Both driver's were pronounced dead at the scene by Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Samuel Teolis.
Members of the Hickory, Scott and Slippery Rock township volunteer fire departments extricated the drivers from their vehicles.
Police reported that neither driver was wearing a seatbelt and that airbags had deployed in both cars.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed part of the road from Route 388 going eastward, to prevent traffic from entering the accident area.
The state police accident reconstruction team is investigating how the accident occurred.
