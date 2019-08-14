City police respond to East side shooting The New Castle and Shenango police departments were investigating a late Tuesday shooting on…

Two men are hospitalized in a Youngstown hospital with bullet wounds and a teen was grazed by gunfire that erupted late Tuesday on New Castle's East Side.

New Castle police said the shooting occurred shortly before midnight at 1017 Adams St.

Police arrived to find the three males, ages 19, 23 and 15 on the porch, according to city police chief Bobby Salem.

He said the identities of the adults will be released later today.

One of the adult victims appeared to have been hit in the groin area and the other appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and legs, said Salem, who went to the scene. The teen who was grazed by the bullet also was taken to a hospital.

Salem said they were transported by ambulance because the weather did not permit medical helicopters to fly during the night. He said one of the adult males is undergoing surgery this morning.

Information that police learned at the scene was that a group of males approached the house, went up on the porch and there was a brief argument, then the males pulled out guns and fired several shots at the three and left, Salem said, adding that the responding officers and detectives are still trying to piece together what happened.

He asks that anyone who has information about the incident contact the police at (724) 656-3588, or leave information on the department's "submit a tip" center on its website at www.newcastlepd.com.

