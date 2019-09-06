A Lisbon, Ohio, man has died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Thursday in North Beaver Township.
James Leslie Adkins, 50, was flown to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown following the 5:05 p.m. accident, where he later died. According to state police, he had not been wearing a helmet while operating his 1993 Yamaha motorcycle.
The crash took place at the intersection of Smalls Ferry Road and Columbiana Road, where Adkins' motorcycle collided with a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by Jacob Edward Winterbauer, 33, of Enon Valley. His vehicle sustained minor damage. Police did not say if he was injured.
The accident remains under investigation.
State police were assisted by Pulaski Township police, Bessemer fire and police, Mahoning Township police, and North Beaver fire and police, plus Noga Ambulance.
