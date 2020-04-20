Witnesses to a shooting Sunday night said bullets were fired at the front of a house at 33 W. Chartes St., hitting a 23-year-old who lives there.
Trevon M. McCormick, formerly of Farrell, was flown to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital late Sunday from New Castle's South Side after he was struck by gunfire in the doorway of his living room around 8:50 p.m. New Castle police arrived to find McCormick lying on the living room floor, bleeding from his right upper chest. His mother was applying pressure to the wound with a towel until police took over, according to a police report.
McCormick, who was conscious, told police he heard gunshots outside of his house and he went outside to check. He said he was standing in the doorway when a blue SUV drove up in front of the house and someone in the vehicle fired multiple shots at him and at his house, the report said.
The police found bullet holes in the front windows and in the wall of the house, and the bullets also struck siding on the side of the house.
McCormick was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson, then flown to Youngstown.
Police chief Bobby Salem said the police are still reviewing the details and the accounts of witnesses to the incident.
