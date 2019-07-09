Police have identified Keith Burley, 43, as the suspect in Monday's night fatal stabbing of a 8-year-old boy in Union Township.
Police said Burley is the boyfriend of the victim's mother, and that he recently had been paroled from jail after serving time on homicide charges. His is the subject now of a manhunt.
According to a tweet by state police Troop D, Burley "is being sought for a murder of a juvenile in Lawrence County. He is considered armed and dangerous. Any info of his whereabouts should be reported to PSP-New Castle. 724-598-2211."
The incident, which reportedly was the result of a domestic dispute, occurred around 10:51 p.m. at a house on High Street between Division Street and Sunny Avenue, where yellow tape blocked off the road for several hours. New Castle police's K-9 unit assisted with officers searching in the yard behind the home and on Williams Street, which runs parallel to High Street. Just before 12:30 a.m. this morning, officers entered the house at 60 High Street.
Also responding to the scene were police from Union Township, Neshannock Township, Bessemer Borough, state police, McGonigle Ambulance Service and the Union Township Fire Department.
