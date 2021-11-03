Election 2021

The New Castle Area School Board will gain one new member out of five elected when the board begins its new term of office in December.

In the two-year race to fill the unexpired term of Norman Moses, Marco A. Bulisco, who was nominated by the Democratic Party, was the unofficial victor. Bulisco, a New Castle firefighter, defeated Republican Michael Frabotta.

Moses died on July 1, leaving the seat vacant for a newcomer. The board had appointed Dr. Marilyn Berkely to fill his position until December when the new board convenes.

Incumbent Gary Schooley was the top vote-getter in the race for re-election to one of four four-year seats on the board. Pasquale “Patsy” Amabile came in second, with Robert E. Lyles claiming third place and Mark Panella reclaiming the fourth seat, according to Tuesday’s unofficial election results. All were incumbents.

The unofficial results for all of the New Castle candidates and for all other school districts in Lawrence County are below. Those names with no indicated party designations are cross-filed on both ballots.

The Ellwood City Area and Blackhawk School District races include unofficial results from both Lawrence and Beaver counties. The Wilmington Area School District’s board results will include Mercer and Lawrence County unofficial results.

NEW CASTLE AREA (Four 4-year seats)

Gary M. Schooley, incumbent, 1,668 votes

Pasquale Amabile III, incumbent, 1,475 votes

Robert E. Lyles, incumbent, 1,445 votes

Mark Panella, incumbent, Democrat, 1,399 votes

Anthony Ross, Republican, 1,315 votes

Beth Barber, Republican, 1,254 votes

(One 2-year-seat)

Marco A. Bulisco Democrat, 1,664 votes

Michael Frabotta, Republican, 1,277 votes

ELLWOOD CITY

(Lawrence and Beaver County unofficial totals are included)

(Four 4-year seats)

Claire Fauzey, incumbent, 1,618 votes

Norm Boots, incumbent, 1,560 votes

Kathy Galbreath McCommons, incumbent, 1,520 votes

Kathy Tillia, incumbent, 1,449 votes

(One two-year seat):

Galbreath McCommons, Democrat, 1,236 votes

Norm Boots, Republican, 1, 143 votes

LAUREL

(Four 4-year seats)

Lance Nimmo (incumbent), Republican, 1,362 votes

Timothy P. Redfoot, 1,273 votes

David Kuth, 1,052 votes

Jeff Hammerschmidt (incumbent), 975 votes

Josh Johnson, Democrat, 626 votes

MOHAWK

(Four 4-year seats)

Michael McBride, 1,423 votes

Rachel McGreal, 1,279 votes

Kirk Lape, Republican, 1,238 votes

Mark D. Pezzuolo, 1,225 votes

Gary L. Kwolek (incumbent), Democrat, 1,022 votes

NESHANNOCK

(Four 4-year seats)

David Antuono (incumbent), 1,466 votes

Karen L. Houk (incumbent), 1,463 votes

Michael Kalpich, (incumbent), 1,351 votes

P.J. Copple (incumbent), 1,306 votes

SHENANGO

(Four 4-year seats)

Denise Palkovich, incumbent, 861 votes

Andy Bruno, 802 votes

Douglas Columbus, Independent, 773 votes

Al Burick, incumbent, 770 votes

Michael Miloser, incumbent, 745 votes

(One 2-year seat)

Denise Palkovich, 696 votes

Douglas Columbus, 607 votes

(Palkovich will have her choice of assuming either the 4-year or 2-year position. A member will be appointed to the vacant slot.)

UNION

(Four 4-year seats)

Roxanne Exposito, incumbent, 716 votes

Debra Allebach, incumbent, 633 votes

Arin Biondi, incumbent, 670 votes

Valerie Ann Pavelko, 585 votes

WILMINGTON

(Lawrence and Mercer county unofficial totals are included)

(Four 4-year seats)

Diana Caiazza, Republican, 1601 votes

Kirstan Tervo, Republican, 1,604 votes

Broc Johnson, Republican, 1,586 votes

Nicole Cox, 1,430 votes

Lynn Foltz, incumbent, Democrat, 812 votes.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com

