The New Castle Area School Board will gain one new member out of five elected when the board begins its new term of office in December.
In the two-year race to fill the unexpired term of Norman Moses, Marco A. Bulisco, who was nominated by the Democratic Party, was the unofficial victor. Bulisco, a New Castle firefighter, defeated Republican Michael Frabotta.
Moses died on July 1, leaving the seat vacant for a newcomer. The board had appointed Dr. Marilyn Berkely to fill his position until December when the new board convenes.
Incumbent Gary Schooley was the top vote-getter in the race for re-election to one of four four-year seats on the board. Pasquale “Patsy” Amabile came in second, with Robert E. Lyles claiming third place and Mark Panella reclaiming the fourth seat, according to Tuesday’s unofficial election results. All were incumbents.
The unofficial results for all of the New Castle candidates and for all other school districts in Lawrence County are below. Those names with no indicated party designations are cross-filed on both ballots.
The Ellwood City Area and Blackhawk School District races include unofficial results from both Lawrence and Beaver counties. The Wilmington Area School District’s board results will include Mercer and Lawrence County unofficial results.
NEW CASTLE AREA (Four 4-year seats)
Gary M. Schooley, incumbent, 1,668 votes
Pasquale Amabile III, incumbent, 1,475 votes
Robert E. Lyles, incumbent, 1,445 votes
Mark Panella, incumbent, Democrat, 1,399 votes
Anthony Ross, Republican, 1,315 votes
Beth Barber, Republican, 1,254 votes
(One 2-year-seat)
Marco A. Bulisco Democrat, 1,664 votes
Michael Frabotta, Republican, 1,277 votes
ELLWOOD CITY
(Lawrence and Beaver County unofficial totals are included)
(Four 4-year seats)
Claire Fauzey, incumbent, 1,618 votes
Norm Boots, incumbent, 1,560 votes
Kathy Galbreath McCommons, incumbent, 1,520 votes
Kathy Tillia, incumbent, 1,449 votes
(One two-year seat):
Galbreath McCommons, Democrat, 1,236 votes
Norm Boots, Republican, 1, 143 votes
LAUREL
(Four 4-year seats)
Lance Nimmo (incumbent), Republican, 1,362 votes
Timothy P. Redfoot, 1,273 votes
David Kuth, 1,052 votes
Jeff Hammerschmidt (incumbent), 975 votes
Josh Johnson, Democrat, 626 votes
MOHAWK
(Four 4-year seats)
Michael McBride, 1,423 votes
Rachel McGreal, 1,279 votes
Kirk Lape, Republican, 1,238 votes
Mark D. Pezzuolo, 1,225 votes
Gary L. Kwolek (incumbent), Democrat, 1,022 votes
NESHANNOCK
(Four 4-year seats)
David Antuono (incumbent), 1,466 votes
Karen L. Houk (incumbent), 1,463 votes
Michael Kalpich, (incumbent), 1,351 votes
P.J. Copple (incumbent), 1,306 votes
SHENANGO
(Four 4-year seats)
Denise Palkovich, incumbent, 861 votes
Andy Bruno, 802 votes
Douglas Columbus, Independent, 773 votes
Al Burick, incumbent, 770 votes
Michael Miloser, incumbent, 745 votes
(One 2-year seat)
Denise Palkovich, 696 votes
Douglas Columbus, 607 votes
(Palkovich will have her choice of assuming either the 4-year or 2-year position. A member will be appointed to the vacant slot.)
UNION
(Four 4-year seats)
Roxanne Exposito, incumbent, 716 votes
Debra Allebach, incumbent, 633 votes
Arin Biondi, incumbent, 670 votes
Valerie Ann Pavelko, 585 votes
WILMINGTON
(Lawrence and Mercer county unofficial totals are included)
(Four 4-year seats)
Diana Caiazza, Republican, 1601 votes
Kirstan Tervo, Republican, 1,604 votes
Broc Johnson, Republican, 1,586 votes
Nicole Cox, 1,430 votes
Lynn Foltz, incumbent, Democrat, 812 votes.
