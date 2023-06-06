New Castle police are investigating who drove through a fence at Flaherty Field on Pearson Mill Road overnight Sunday to Monday.
A school district employee noticed the vandalism and reported it to the New Castle police. The district uses the field for baseball and cross country. The police reported that no surveillance cameras were in the area.
Tire tracks were found leading up to the damaged fence, the report said. The field supervisor told police that the fence was intact as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the New Castle police at (724) 656-3570.
