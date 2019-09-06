ALICE lives in Lawrence County and can be found in every state, county, city and community of the United States.
ALICE, the Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed report, is a new way of defining and understanding the challenges faced by households whose income is enough to place them above the federal poverty level, but not enough to afford a bare-bones household budget.
Gayle Young, executive director of United Way of Lawrence County, introduced ALICE as part of the "State of Lawrence County" address to kick off the 2019 United Way Annual Campaign. The goal this year, Young said, is $420,000. She noted that all money raised stays in Lawrence County and benefits local charities and programs.
According to the ALICE report, 37 percent of Pennsylvanians are working and struggling to make ends meet, Young said..
ALICE is grim. The cost of living outpaces wages and generally a job loss or layoff, one medical crisis, like a heart attack or economic episode like a broken down car, spells catastrophe. For a growing number of American households, she said, this struggle to survive has become a way of life, she said.
"This is a snapshot of what we look like now," Young said. "Our families are struggling, a lot of people are hurting, but our goal is to do better."
"Alice households operate on a survival budget," she said. There is no room for savings or emergency funds, that takes a stability budget."
Young noted that ALICE is seen most sharply in the Lawrence County communities of New Castle, Enon Valley, Ellwood City and Taylor and Union townships.
Young said 40 percent of Americans — 42 percent of the Lawrence County population — can be defined as ALICE. 53 percent of Lawrence County's children are eligible for free lunch.
The full report can be downloaded at www.uwp.org/alice.
As ever, Young and United Way board president Terri Stramba of Stramba Farm and Fiber Studio and optimistic that the $420,000 annual campaign goal will be met.
“We need the support of everyone in the community to help raise money and make a difference on our ALICE families,” Stramba said.
To encourage giving, she said, local businesses are donating incentives, valued at $250 to $500, and available to individual donations of $250 or more. These businesses are Cialella & Carney Floral Designs, New Castle Playhouse, Preston Auto Group and two surprise packages.
Last year Debbie and Phil Yeager won a car, donated by Preston Motors. Negotiations are still underway for something similar this year, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.