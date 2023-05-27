Union Area High School’s Class of 2023 will have commencement at 8:30 p.m. June 1 at the district’s Socs Roussos Stadium.
A baccalaureate ceremony is planned for 7:30 p.m. May 30 at Washington Alliance Church.
This year’s valedictorian is Sydney Wrona, daughter of Adrienne and William Wrona. She plans to major in nursing at Robert Morris University.
Salutatorian is Kendall Preuhs, daughter of Marney and Donald Preuhs, who will be attending the University of Akron.
The top ten students are Sydney Wrona, Kendall Preuhs, Matthew Stanley, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Isabell King, Kaden Fisher, Parker Jendrysik, Conner Eckert, Elise Booker and Clara Hudson.
Members of the Class of 2023 are: Brittany Annarelli, Clint Basham, Mason Benedict, Elijah Booker, Elise Booker, Mikenzie Brown, Ella Casalandra, Zachary Chornenky, Lucas Cragle, Joseph DeRaleau, Hailey DeSantis, Conner Eckert, Domenick Finamore, Kaden Fisher, TyAna Fitzpatrick, Caleb Frazier, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Chase Hilke, Gage Hosie, Clara Hudson, Parker Jendrysik, Isabell King, Zoe Lepri, Tucker Ligo, Peyton Lombardo, Madison Mangelli, Emma Murdock,
Antonio Perez, Jaiden Poerio, Brennen Porter, Kendall Preuhs, Hannah Raisor, Lorenzo Rizzo, James Sager, Alexander Shutack, Mark Stanley, Matthew Stanley, Cameron Taylor, Michael Thomas, Joshua Tomon, Michael Vaneman, Sydney Wrona and Jayden Wynn.
