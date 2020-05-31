Walmart in Union Township has closed its doors early Sunday evening in keeping with other stores in the chain across the country as a precautionary measure.
Township police chief Mark Julian said the store decided to close as a uniform decision with Walmart stores elsewhere, in light of rioting and looting that has been going on nationally.
He discounted Facebook rumors, saying there were no guns and no violence and no disruptions at the Union Township store.
A Walmart spokesperson who answered the phone and identified herself as a manager but would not provide her name confirmed Sunday night that the store would reopen at 7 a.m. Monday However, she would not cite the reason for the store's closing.
Target, CVS, Apple and Walmart all said Sunday that they had temporarily closed some locations for safety reasons. In some places, their stores have been burned, broken into or looted as protests turned violent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.