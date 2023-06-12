The Union High girls softball team will play for a state championship.
The Lady Scots punched their ticket to the PIAA Class 1A finals Monday with a come-from-behind, 10-8 win over Claysburg-Kimmel at Norwin. It will be Union’s first-ever appearance in the state championship game.
The two-time defending WPIAL Class 1A champions will carry a 20-3 record into the finals.
The Lady Scots are attempting to follow up WPIAL and PIAA gold in girls basketball by duplicating the feat in softball as well.
Union will be Lawrence County’s only team to be playing for a state crown. Defending PIAA Class 2A champion Neshannock had hoped to return to the title game, but was thwarted Monday when it dropped a 9-6 decision to Everett at Heindl Field in Dubois.
The loss snapped the Lady Lancers’ 48-game winning streak, which is believed to be the longest in WPIAL history.
For more details, see page B1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.