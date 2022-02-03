New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of winter precipitation. Potential for some icing. High 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 20F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.