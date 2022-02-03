The Union Area School District has listed the names of students on honor rolls for the second grading period of the 2021-2022 school year.
Grade 7
High honor roll: Isaac Casciato, Landon Eckert, Irelyn Fisher, Madelynn Galizia, Elizabeth Glidden, Cole Harper, Maggie Joseph, Jordyn Kelley, Marissa McKenzie, Sydney Mudrie, Robin Nogay and Samantha Thomas.
Honor roll: Geno Biondi, Ethen Brown, Evan DiNardo, Alexis Kroesen, Carter Lansberry, Shania Reighert, Zachary Rich, Emily Ross, Gavin Sackela and Logan Staph.
Grade 8
High honor roll: Charlotte DeRaleau and Connor Hilke.
Honor roll: Olivia Benedict, Damien Carbone, Nathaniel Chornenky, Benjamin Dollman, Max Egbert, Miera Gunn, Julie Hetrick, Sydney Hodill, Madison Ippolito, Kimberlyn Libengood, Breonna Meteney, Brianna Muchicko, Madelynn Settle and Christopher Staph.
Grade 9
High honor roll: Zakary Brown, Kylie Fruehstorfer, Rylee Glenn, Piper Jendrysik, Addison Nogay, Mia Preuhs, Elizabeth Riley, Abigail Smith and Rachel Villatoro.
Honor roll: Braelynn Campbell, Kayli Cragle, Savannah Dean, Mackenzie Hedrick, Haley Quimby, Cecilia Settle, Mackenzie Siddall, Hayden Strickler, Arabella Sweet, Andrew Thompson and Maddox Thompson.
Grade 10
High honor roll: Grayson Blakley, Jonalyn Braho, Kelly Cleaver, Charlie Doan, Rocco Galmarini, Mallory Gorgacz, Marcus Gunn, Robert McCurdy and Allison Ross.
Honor roll: Dennen Bowen, Alyssa Brunke, Isabella Cameron, Jacey Conti, Ian DePietro, Nina DiNardo, John Hudson, Benny Lin, Emaleigh Lippmann, Elliot Liskooka, Allyson Mrozek, Landon Pagley, Kaitlynn Shuler and Caidan Wiseman.
Grade 11
High honor roll: Brittany Annarelli, Elise Booker, Kaden Fisher, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Clara Hudson, Isabell King, Zoe Lepri, Emma Murdock, Kendall Preuhs, Matthew Stanley and Sydney Wrona.
Honor roll: Ella Casalandra, Zachary Chornenky, Conner Eckert, Chase Hilke, Parker Jendrysik, Madison Mangelli, Antonio Perez, Brennen Porter, Lorenzo Rizzo and Jayden Wynn.
Grade 12
High honor roll: Marissa Caplan, James Cragle, Kelsy Cragle, Antonio Faraone, Madalyn Gorgacz, Madeline Kassi, Mary Faith McClain, Victoria Norco and Emily Siddall.
Honor roll: Amanda Book, Jacob Mullins, Jonah Smith, Tyler Staub, Eden Townsell, Aleigha Toy, Megan Vaneman, Nicholas Vitale and Raquel Zarlingo.
