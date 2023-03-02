Due to a scheduling conflict with the Union Area High School boys basketball WPIAL championship game, the school's production of "The Addams Family" scheduled for last night was moved to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Information on exchanging tickets purchased for last night's show can be found on Union's web site at unionareasd.org or by calling the school office at (724) 658-4501.
In additional to Sunday's show, "Addams Family" performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. today and tomorrow.
