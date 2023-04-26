Wilmington Area School Board during its Tuesday meeting recognized senior Michel Chrastina and junior Mary Matyasovsky for receiving the Peer Choice Award for their service project in the Extreme Leadership Program at the Intermediate Unit.
“This year the extreme leaders were asked to come up with a service project and Michel and Mary chose to provide technology training to residents at Shenango on the Green nursing home,” said Brandon Phillian, director of educational services for WASD.
Chrastina and Matyasovsky, for example, trained residents to take screen shots with their cell phones and close apps.
“Their peers voted for the project that was the most impactful,” Phillian said. “It was a wide pool.”
In other business, the board:
•Approved the summer reading and math program for students going into kindergarten through fifth grade. Times and dates are 8:30 to 111:30 a.m. July 10-13, July 17-20 and July 24-27. Teachers will be paid $28 an hour.
•Appointed Nickolas Marmo head varsity boys basketball coach for 2023-24 at $4,500, Lisa Jeckavitch as a volunteer track and field coach, and substitute teachers Ryan Bosch and Robert Sparks.
•Approved professional development for school psychologist Dr. Michael O'Donovan, Adele Hogg and Michael Conglose on April 28 at Duquesne University at no cost to district; Kelly Williams on May 5 at Phipps Conservatory in Pittsburgh at a cost of $123; Katie Gray for the Pennsylvania Association for College Admission Counseling Conference with college tours June 25-28 at a cost of $815; and Dylan Clark and JoAnna McKelvey for the 2023 Pennsylvania Association of Agricultural Educators Conference from July 10-13 at a total cost of $1,842.
•Approved fundraisers including a golf team raffle for four Pittsburgh Pirate tickets; varsity volleyball tournament on Oct. 7, youth flag football camp/tournament from May 30 to June 3 and a middle school volleyball camp from May 2 to June 8.
•Approved field trips for kindergartners to go to Oh Wow! Children’s Center on June 6 in Youngstown; high school gifted students to Westminster College Model UN on April 13 and Youngstown State University on April 19; 18 students in ninth through 12th grades to Penn State Shenango on April 18; Spanish students in ninth through 12th grades on May 3 to the Gateway Clipper in Pittsburgh; French Club to Sharon High School on May 12; Charity Club to ARISE crisis shelter on May 18; 30 to 45 sophomores to Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, on June 7; eighth-graders to a Pittsburgh Pirate baseball game on May 10; and a visit to the Neshannock Creek on May 10 for Trout in the Classroom participants and contest winners.
• Awarded a $92,665 contract to Advent Communication Systems in Washington, Pennsylvania, to replace the district's public address system. Advent submitted the lowest of three bids.
•Approved bids totaling $184,400 for vocational agriculture welding station upgrades at the high school. General construction went to Fred L. Burns at $34,500, heating ventilation and air conditioning to Hranec Sheet Metal at $108,000 and electrical construction to Penn-Ohio Electric Co. at $41,900.
•Contracted with McGill, Power, Bell & Associates to perform the district's audit for the years ending in 2023, 2024 and 2025 at a cost of $21,975, $23,075 and $24,225, respectively.
•Contracted with Berkheimer to collect the per capita tax, anticipating a $7,000 annual savings and revenue. Local tax collectors currently collect the per capita tax.
•Approved use of middle school gym from 6 to 8 p.m. April 14 for a dance and the high school cafeteria from 4 to 8 p.m. April 15 for the junior high volleyball team dinner.
