An Ellwood City man accused of robbing three convenience stores and leading police on a high speed chase in 2016 had filed civil lawsuits against three public officials as a result of his being shot and arrested in the incidents.

Shawn Hobel had filed lawsuits in 2017 against Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa and New Castle police chief Bobby Salem for defamation of character after they publicly released a videotape appeared to show Hobel's car being stopped in the chase and Hobel pulling a gun on the woman inside the car with him, threatening to shoot her in the head. A New Castle police officer in turn shot Hobel through the windshield multiple times, injuring him.

A third lawsuit that Hobel filed on Oct. 19, 2018, is against Shenango Township police officer Michael Lynch, who initiated the high-speed pursuit the early morning of Dec. 13, 2016. Hobel claims in the suit that Lynch left his jurisdiction around 2:15 a.m. that morning and entered Slippery Rock Township.

Hobel's complaint, printed by hand, states that he was parked on private property on Center Church Road in Slippery Rock Township at that time, when Lynch pulled in front of his car and shined a spotlight into it, then drove away from it.

His court papers say that Lynch then turned his car around in the next driveway and tried to stop his car, contending that Lynch violated the Pennsylvania Municipal Police Jurisdiction Act.

Hobel contends that Lynch had no official police business in Slippery Rock Township.

His complaint states that Hobel was given heroin for the first time and panicked, and thus, he led police on a vehicle pursuit throughout Lawrence and Butler counties and back into Lawrence County. He said that as a result of the pursuit, he was shot nine times. He contends that had Lynch not violated the jurisdiction act, the pursuit never would have happened and he would not have been shot, his paperwork says.

Hobel is seeking a judgment of $15,000 against Lynch, claiming he violated the Fourth and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, and said that he is a direct cause of all of the physical and mental injuries that he suffered.

That case is still pending in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.

Testimony began Tuesday in the criminal trial of 37-year-old Hobel, who is charged in the Dec. 13, 2016, pursuit and the armed robberies of three convenience stores in Dec. 11 and 12, 2016.

Hobel is representing himself in the jury trial, without an appointed or hired attorney. His court-appointed standby attorney — who offers legal advice as needed in the courtroom — is Michael Bonner.

The criminal charges against Hobel are being prosecuted by state Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte.

Schulte said yesterday that his agency is representing the commonwealth because the district attorney's office would have had a conflict of interest in prosecuting Hobel because of the lawsuit Hobel had filed against Lamancusa.

Visiting Senior Judge Francis J. Fornelli of Mercer County dismissed the lawsuits against Lamancusa and Salem in February this year, at Hobel's own request.

Schulte said that although the case against Lamancusa was dismissed, he still could not prosecute the case to prevent any possible appearance of prejudice against Hobel.

