Two people are in custody after narcotics officers raided their Westview Terrace apartment early Wednesday and seized guns, cash and quantities of suspected marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl.
Members of the Lawrence Count Critical Incident Response Team entered the front door of the apartment in the 1000 block of Beech Street, which was blocked by a couch, according to a criminal complaint. Mankel N. Hirth, 21, was standing in the living room with a gun in his hand and complied with an order to drop it, the report said.
Asiaa Lamarra Jacqes Johnson, 18, also was at home in the apartment with four children, officers reported. Both adults were arrested.
The four children were turned over to Lawrence County Children and Youth Services for foster placement, according to District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa.
The police seized a total of $3,656 in cash, 27.61 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 502.24 grams (17.7 ounces) of marijuana, 21.2 grams of suspected cocaine and 9.75 gross grams of suspected fentanyl from the apartment, according to the complaint.
The officers reported Hirth has a prior criminal conviction for escape, which makes it unlawful for him to have a gun.
Hirth and Johnson each are charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Hirth additionally is facing two counts of prohibited possession of a firearm.
The couple were arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail. Hirth's jail bond is set at $100,000 and Johnson's bond is $50,000.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
