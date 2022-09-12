Two people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle collision Friday on Galilee Road at Route 18 in North Beaver Township.
State police reported that a Jeep driven by Kylie R.Wadatz, 22, of Midland, Beaver County, was turning north on Route 18 from Galilee Road and pulled into the path of a southbound Dodge Dakota driven by Tommy E. Shropshire, 62, of New Castle.
Both drivers wore seat belts and sustained mild to moderate injuries. Wadatz was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital, and Shropshire was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital. Both vehicles were towed.
The North Beaver Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted.
Police said Wadatz is to be cited for a left turn violation.
