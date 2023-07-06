Two grants to two Lawrence County agencies will help to ensure that local people in need of rides for medical and other reasons will get them.
The county commissioners Tuesday approved a continued agreement with Lawrence County Social Services to provide a share of funding for its Medical Assistance Transportation program.to meet a growing need for the ride service.
Vanessa Lovelie, director of the Allied Community Transportation System under Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, approached the commissioners this week about continuing the county’s agreement under the medical transportation program.
She said her agency has applied for a grant of $2,352,380 through the Department of Health and Human Services, and the county’s share of the cost would be $22.30 per trip, an increase of 26 cents per trip from the past fiscal year.
The Lawrence County Veterans Affairs office also has received a grant of $10,000 from the veterans trust fund to provide rides for veterans needing to get to appointments.
According to Lovelie, the reason for the increase in funding for LCCAP’s program is that during the past two years, the number of transports of people going for medical and pharmacy reasons “just skyrocketed, and it continues to,” she said. Her staff had 65 people who signed up for medical assistance transportaiton last week alone. She asked the county to provide for up to provide up to 104,000 trips.
Commissioner Brian Burick asked Lovelie for a ballpark figure of the number of rides her agency provided last fiscal year. She estimated that figure was about 90,000, through Friday.
“We keep growing every year,” she said.
The funding covers all of Lawrence County, but the ride service also transports people to Pittsburgh and the Shenango Valley to see out-of-county specialists, she said.
County veterans affairs director Jesse Mooregibbs-Putnam said the funds received in her office will help provide rides because the Veterans Administration has lost volunteers for its vans and veterans are not all getting to their appointments. She said that those vans are driven by volunteers, and many of them are getting older and are not passing the VA’s stringent exams because of their ages and no longer can drive the vans.
She said that pending the county’s acceptance of the grant, her office will contract with Big Daddy Meyers 3:16 Transport LLC in New Castle, a ride service which is owned and operated by a veteran, to provide some of those trips.
