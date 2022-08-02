State police reportedly confiscated more than 7 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop in late June in Union Township.
Following a month-long investigation, they charged 31-year-old Buddy Charles McLaren of Mount Air Road, North Beaver Township, and Jose Luis Perez, 31, of South Wayne Street, Mahoningtown.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers patrolling Interstate 376 and 422 on June 26 reported seeing a black Nissan Altima change lanes without a signal, then accelerate to about 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. The officers pulled over the car and Perez was driving with McLaren as a front-seat passenger, the report said.
As Perez existed the car, he grabbed a plastic bag containing a white powder, later identified as suspected heroin, from the center console and put it in his pocket, police reported. McLaren was arrested and searched, and police found another plastic bag of white powder in his possession, the report said, noting that McLaren told police they had gone to a location in Ohio and bought heroin and cocaine.
A state police crime lab that tested the substances determined that the bags contained 0.25 gram of cocaine hydrochloride and 7.75 grams of fentanyl.
They had been released, pending the lab test results.
McLaren is charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, two counts each of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of disorderly conduct. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Perez is charged driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and traffic violations, including speeding and careless driving. He was sent a summons to appear in court.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
