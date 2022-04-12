Two residents of the city's West Side are facing charges for reportedly breaking into a vending machine at a car wash.
New Castle police filed the charges April 6 against Ronald Eugene Clark Jr., 49, and Justice Clark, 21, both of Spring Street, after identifying them from a surveillance video at the business. The break-in reportedly occurred around 12:35 p.m. March 27 at the Quick Splash Car Wash at 1219 W. State St.
According to criminal complaints filed against both suspects, the owner reported to the police all of the car cleaning products inside the vending machines were gone. He told police he viewed the surveillance footage and identified the two from their Facebook pages, the report said.
The vending machine front had been pushed or kicked in, the police reported.
Justice and Ronald Clark are facing one count each of receiving stolen property, theft and criminal mischief. Summonses have been sent to them to appear in court on the charges.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
